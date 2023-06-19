Watch: Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen family pictures, celebrate Father’s Day

Prepare to have your heartstrings tugged, dear readers, because Rakul Preet Singh has just given us a glimpse into her precious family moments! The charismatic actress, known for her stunning performances, took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful video compilation that showcases the unseen beauty of her loved ones.

Rakul Preet’s tribute to her father on Father’s Day

In this heartwarming tribute to her father on Father's Day, Rakul showers him with love and gratitude. With a heartfelt message that resonates with all of us, she expresses her appreciation for the values, discipline, and way of life he has taught her. The words overflow with emotion, reminding us all of the unconditional love and unwavering support that fathers provide.

Rakul’s video compilation unveils beautiful and unseen moments, capturing the essence of familial love and togetherness. It’s a testament to the bonds that shape us and the precious memories that weave our lives together. Rakul, with her touching tribute, allows us to celebrate not just her father but all the incredible fathers who have touched our lives.

Sharing a video, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happpppy fathers dayyyy to my pillar of strength !! We don’t need a day to thankyou for everything you have done for us and the values , discipline and way of life you have taught us but still it’s nice to say it out loud that we love you ❤️ more than you know .. my daddy strongest 😘😘😘 @kayjay.singh”

So, let’s raise a toast to these pillars of strength, the guiding lights who fill our hearts with love and inspire us to be our best selves. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there, including Rakul’s daddy strongest!