ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen family pictures, celebrate Father’s Day

Rakul Preet Singh has just given us a glimpse into her precious family moments! The charismatic actress, known for her stunning performances, took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful video compilation that showcases the unseen beauty of her loved ones.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jun,2023 07:30:14
Watch: Rakul Preet Singh shares unseen family pictures, celebrate Father’s Day

Prepare to have your heartstrings tugged, dear readers, because Rakul Preet Singh has just given us a glimpse into her precious family moments! The charismatic actress, known for her stunning performances, took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful video compilation that showcases the unseen beauty of her loved ones.

Rakul Preet’s tribute to her father on Father’s Day

In this heartwarming tribute to her father on Father’s Day, Rakul showers him with love and gratitude. With a heartfelt message that resonates with all of us, she expresses, “Happpppy fathers dayyyy to my pillar of strength!! We don’t need a day to thank you for everything you have done for us and the values, discipline, and way of life you have taught us, but still, it’s nice to say it out loud that we love you more than you know… my daddy strongest.” The words overflow with emotion, reminding us all of the unconditional love and unwavering support that fathers provide.

Rakul’s video compilation unveils beautiful and unseen moments, capturing the essence of familial love and togetherness. It’s a testament to the bonds that shape us and the precious memories that weave our lives together. Rakul, with her touching tribute, allows us to celebrate not just her father but all the incredible fathers who have touched our lives.

Rakul Preet Singh’s special message on Father’s Day

Sharing a video, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happpppy fathers dayyyy to my pillar of strength !! We don’t need a day to thankyou for everything you have done for us and the values , discipline and way of life you have taught us but still it’s nice to say it out loud that we love you ❤️ more than you know .. my daddy strongest 😘😘😘 @kayjay.singh”

Here take a look-

So, let’s raise a toast to these pillars of strength, the guiding lights who fill our hearts with love and inspire us to be our best selves. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there, including Rakul’s daddy strongest!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic
Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, ‘sleepy’ Rashmika Mandanna is loving it
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, ‘sleepy’ Rashmika Mandanna is loving it
Rakul Preet Singh is missing Maldives, here’s why
Rakul Preet Singh is missing Maldives, here’s why
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles on cover of new magazine photoshoot, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles on cover of new magazine photoshoot, come check out
Latest Stories
“Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu”, Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt for his father
“Hamesha aapko mehsoos karta hu”, Siddharth Nigam’s heartfelt for his father
Avneet Kaur gets her summer body checked, looks ultra hot in blue crop top and joggers
Avneet Kaur gets her summer body checked, looks ultra hot in blue crop top and joggers
Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set
Priya Prakash Varrier ups the regal quotient in velvety green kurta set
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
Allu Arjun gets poured with love on Father’s Day, watch video
“Never a dull moment with your”, Namrata Shirodkar’s special message for Mahesh Babu
“Never a dull moment with your”, Namrata Shirodkar’s special message for Mahesh Babu
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Unseen Pictures! Keerthy Suresh celebrates one year of Vaashi, check out
Read Latest News