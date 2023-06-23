Watch: Rakul Preet Singh's droolworthy avatar will make you crush big time

It’s all about lights, camera and action in Rakul Preet’s life. And she definitely looks forward to keep it the only constant in her life, for she pulls off drama any moment, any day and any time! The diva catering best acting prowess on the screens, bringing justice to the characters thrown at her, is now storming the internet with her tangible sense of fashion. Roaring high every time, with her vogue picks and drops, Rakul has always been the ray of light when it comes to fashion.

Rakul’s dramatic twirl in white saree

Rakul Preet Singh knows how to steal the spotlight, and she did just that with her latest fashion choice. Looking like an absolute head-turner, she rocked a sheer mirror embellished see-through white saree that left everyone in awe. But that’s not all—she took it to the next level with a heavily mirror-work sleeveless blouse that added a touch of glamour and extravagance.

Accessorizing with drop diamond earrings, Rakul kept the focus on her stunning ensemble while adding a touch of elegance. Her makeup was on point, with minimal eye makeup that accentuated her natural beauty and pink lips that added a subtle pop of color. And let’s not forget about her long wavy tresses, flowing freely and adding a touch of effortless charm to her overall look.

Rakul Preet Singh has once again proved that she’s a fashion icon, effortlessly slaying every red carpet and event she attends. With her sheer elegance and impeccable style, she continues to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Brace yourselves for more mesmerizing fashion moments from this diva!

Have a look-