Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera

Sara Ali Khan, the popular Bollywood actress, received a special gift from celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla, and her reaction was captured on camera. The official page of Varinder Chawla shared the delightful news, stating that during a recent meeting with Sara Ali Khan, Varinder Chawla presented her with a personalized childhood memory collage frame. What makes this gift even more special is that the pictures featured in the album were captured by Varinder Chawla’s father, the esteemed and veteran photojournalist Mr. R. T. Chawla. This thoughtful and nostalgic gift adds an extra touch of sentimentality, connecting Sara Ali Khan to her cherished childhood memories through the lens of Varinder Chawla’s father.

Sara Ali Khan gets caught all in joy

The actress on receiving the gift can be seen all wowed. Varinder Chawla gifted the beautiful frame, that had the collage of Sara’s entire childhood memories. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “In a special meeting with #SaraAliKhan recently, #VarinderChawla gifted the actress a personalized curated childhood memory collage frame.

Interestingly the pictures in this album are clicked by #VarinderChawla’s father renowned and veteran photo journalist Mr. R. T. Chawla ❤️”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “The way you treat her is always amazing…look at her she is so simple and down to earth”

Another wrote, “@saraalikhan95 is a very decent woman…she always dress decently”

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain't it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks?