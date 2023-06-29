ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera

Sara Ali Khan, the popular Bollywood actress, received a special gift from celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla, and her reaction was captured on camera. Scroll below to check the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 06:55:46
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera

Sara Ali Khan, the popular Bollywood actress, received a special gift from celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla, and her reaction was captured on camera. The official page of Varinder Chawla shared the delightful news, stating that during a recent meeting with Sara Ali Khan, Varinder Chawla presented her with a personalized childhood memory collage frame. What makes this gift even more special is that the pictures featured in the album were captured by Varinder Chawla’s father, the esteemed and veteran photojournalist Mr. R. T. Chawla. This thoughtful and nostalgic gift adds an extra touch of sentimentality, connecting Sara Ali Khan to her cherished childhood memories through the lens of Varinder Chawla’s father.

Sara Ali Khan gets caught all in joy

The actress on receiving the gift can be seen all wowed. Varinder Chawla gifted the beautiful frame, that had the collage of Sara’s entire childhood memories. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “In a special meeting with #SaraAliKhan recently, #VarinderChawla gifted the actress a personalized curated childhood memory collage frame.
Interestingly the pictures in this album are clicked by #VarinderChawla’s father renowned and veteran photo journalist Mr. R. T. Chawla ❤️”

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “The way you treat her is always amazing…look at her she is so simple and down to earth”

Another wrote, “@saraalikhan95 is a very decent woman…she always dress decently”

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Namrata threatened me: Is Sara Ali Khan in danger?
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Saif all say ‘cheese’ in jeans
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary
Sara Ali Khan drops unseen BTS moments from Kedarnath on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Latest Stories
Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog
Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Hina Khan’s magical captivating eyes are winning hearts
Hina Khan’s magical captivating eyes are winning hearts
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Read Latest News