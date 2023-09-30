Watch! Sara Ali Khan wants to have kids when she turns 32, here's what she said

Highlights:

Sara Ali Khan is happily single and enjoying her freedom.

Her love language is “Quality time,” but she dislikes gifts.

She plans to have two kids, with the first one by age 32.

In a recent candid conversation with the fitness enthusiast and YouTube sensation, Beer Biceps, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan spilled the beans on her relationship status, and it turns out she’s flying solo! When probed about her single status, the vivacious actress had a lot to say.

Sara revealed, “About it? The ability to focus on what needs to be focused on, which is work, friends, food, traveling, self-discovery, meditation, movies.” Well, it looks like being single has given her the freedom to explore all the dimensions of her life with unbridled enthusiasm.

But the revelations didn’t stop there! When asked about her love language, Sara Ali Khan had a quirky response that’s sure to resonate with many. She emphatically declared, “Quality time.” However, if you’re thinking of showering her with gifts, you might want to reconsider. Sara’s gift-hating stance is clear: “No, I hate gifts. Like to all those gift-loving women, I have this vision of this big dining table and my husband on one corner and me on one corner and gifts in the middle, and us not being able to talk.” Looks like she values connection over material possessions!

But what about the future? When questioned about her family plans, the actress didn’t hold back. Sara Ali Khan expressed her desire to have two kids, with the first one arriving at the age of 32. It seems like she’s already got her life’s timeline well-organized.

Check out the video-

About Beer Biceps

As for Beer Biceps, the fitness aficionado and host of this intriguing conversation, he certainly knows how to get the stars talking about their deepest thoughts and aspirations. With a knack for digging up fascinating insights from his celebrity guests, he continues to be a go-to source for candid and engaging conversations with the stars.