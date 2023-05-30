Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL

The glitz and glamour of the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi witnessed an unexpected and hilarious encounter between two Bollywood sensations, Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant. As fate would have it, the stars bumped into each other in the most unexpected place—the washroom!

In a video shared by Sara Ali Khan, the two divas engaged in a playful banter, both dressed in eye-catching red outfits. With her trademark wit, Rakhi Sawant couldn’t resist showering Sara with compliments, declaring that she looked better than herself at the event. The candid moment left fans in splits.

Sara Ali Khan drops the hilarious video

In the video we can hear Sara saying, “Tum ne bhi red pehna hai?” to which Rakhi says, ”Ha, but I am looking better than you. red chilli,” then Sara said, “I am a red cherry.”

Rakhi Sawant continues and says, “Haan, mai puri cake lagri hu aur tum mere upar cherry. Aise bhi mai tumse bohot zayada better lag rahi hu.” They continue with the fun banter and later follows by a dance together, and Rakhi ends up lifting Sara on her arms.

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom 😂😂😂”

Another wrote, “A Collab Never Expected 😂😂 Last Mea gira Diya na Bechari ko😂”

A third user wrote, “Ye hui na baat 🔥🔥🔥 rakhi mam ka sense of humour yaha kaam aa gaya “