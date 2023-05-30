ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL

When it comes to Sara Ali Khan fun banter is a given! And now that Sara collaborates with Rakhi Sawant, the dose definitely becomes double. Given that, here’s their latest dance reel video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 07:25:24
Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL

The glitz and glamour of the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi witnessed an unexpected and hilarious encounter between two Bollywood sensations, Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant. As fate would have it, the stars bumped into each other in the most unexpected place—the washroom!

In a video shared by Sara Ali Khan, the two divas engaged in a playful banter, both dressed in eye-catching red outfits. With her trademark wit, Rakhi Sawant couldn’t resist showering Sara with compliments, declaring that she looked better than herself at the event. The candid moment left fans in splits.

Sara Ali Khan drops the hilarious video

In the video we can hear Sara saying, “Tum ne bhi red pehna hai?” to which Rakhi says, ”Ha, but I am looking better than you. red chilli,” then Sara said, “I am a red cherry.”

Rakhi Sawant continues and says, “Haan, mai puri cake lagri hu aur tum mere upar cherry. Aise bhi mai tumse bohot zayada better lag rahi hu.” They continue with the fun banter and later follows by a dance together, and Rakhi ends up lifting Sara on her arms.

Here take a look-

Reactions

One wrote, “I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom 😂😂😂”

Another wrote, “A Collab Never Expected 😂😂 Last Mea gira Diya na Bechari ko😂”

A third user wrote, “Ye hui na baat 🔥🔥🔥 rakhi mam ka sense of humour yaha kaam aa gaya “

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?
OMG: Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill Unfollow Each Other On Instagram?
What is Sara Ali Khan doing in Kolkata?
What is Sara Ali Khan doing in Kolkata?
Sara Ali Khan blows a kiss to Vicky Kaushal, see what happened next
Sara Ali Khan blows a kiss to Vicky Kaushal, see what happened next
Sara Ali Khan relishes a must-have Tamil Nādu cuisine, see pics
Sara Ali Khan relishes a must-have Tamil Nādu cuisine, see pics
From Kedarnath to Cannes: Sara Ali Khan's beautiful journey
From Kedarnath to Cannes: Sara Ali Khan's beautiful journey
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's shopping spree in Jaipur, see full vlog
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's shopping spree in Jaipur, see full vlog
Latest Stories
Kareena Kapoor's "Monaco" diaries
Kareena Kapoor's "Monaco" diaries
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco
Prajakta Koli's romance with 'sun' at San Francisco
Read Latest News