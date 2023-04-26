ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kashmir for Dunki shoot, see what happened next

Check out how fans reacted after Shah Rukh Khan landed in Kashmir for Dunki movie's shoot

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 09:59:21
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan lands in Kashmir for Dunki shoot, see what happened next

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest superstar that the country has seen and how. The man has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, today, his fandom and stardom has reached that stage where it truly doesn’t depend on the kind of movies he does or the box office success of the same. Bollywood’s beloved Badshah, as he’s fondly called is loved by the masses all over the world and it is no surprise. Anywhere and everywhere where Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand entry, it is nothing less than a super enriching experience for the fans to see and experience. Well, after the major release update of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dublin which is a movie by Rajkumar Hirani:

Check out how SRK got a grand welcome in Kashmir:

Just like any other place in the world, Kashmir too is filled with fans and ardent admirers of Shah Rukh Khan. Well, no wonder, the moment Shah Rukh Khan reached Kashmir, fans went berserk for real and in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, for all those fans who want to see and get a detailed glimpse of the same, check out the full viral video below and you will certainly get an idea about the magnanimous stardom of this man. See below folks –

Work Front:

SRK will next be seen in Jawan which is directed by Atlee and has actors like Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in it. After this, he will be seen in Dunki. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

