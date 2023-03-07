One of the most well-liked and significant performers in the Indian cinema industry is Shah Rukh Khan, commonly referred to as the “King of Bollywood.” Millions of admirers around the world have fallen in love with him thanks to his endearing nature, flawless acting abilities, and romantic on-screen presence.

List Of Movies

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, better known as DDLJ, is a beloved Bollywood classic that has captured the hearts of many people throughout the years. Raj and Simran, two young people, fall in love in the narrative while traveling around Europe. The movie is renowned for its enduring and timeless musical compositions. Shah Rukh Khan gives a standout performance in the movie and has hot chemistry with Kajol.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

In the romance drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, friendship is explored as it develops into love. In the movie, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan play the main characters. Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is endearing and hilarious, and he has wonderful on-screen chemistry with Kajol as Anjali. Fans continue to enjoy listening to the movie’s songs, like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi.”

“Dil To Pagal Hai” (1997)

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor are the three main actors in the musical romantic drama film Dil To Pagal Hai. It investigates the concepts of friendship, love, and destiny. Rahul, a passionate and gifted dancer played by Shah Rukh Khan, develops feelings for Nisha, a woman played by Karisma Kapoor. Fans continue to like the songs from the movie, especially “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Are Re Are.”

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta are the stars of the romantic drama movie Veer-Zaara. Love, separation, and sacrifice are among the themes that are explored in the movie. The movie features a great performance from Shah Rukh Khan, and his chemistry with Preity Zinta is endearing. The songs from the movie, such as “Tere Liye” and “Main Yahaan Hoon,” are still well-liked by viewers.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Shah Rukh appears in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, a romantic comedy movie. The principal roles are played by Anushka Sharma, a novice. Love, self-discovery, and transformation are topics that are examined in the movie. The actor Shah Rukh Khan gives a fantastic performance, and he has a lovely connection with Anushka Sharma. The songs from the movie, such as “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” and “Haule Haule,” are still well-liked by viewers.

In conclusion, Shah Rukh Khan is a fan favorite due to his endearing nature, superb acting abilities, and romantic on-screen presence. Seeing these movies would allow you to fully appreciate Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic performances if you enjoy romantic movies.