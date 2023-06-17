ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Shilpa Shetty rolls back clock with perfection, stuns in latest water baby avatar

Shilpa Shetty is one performing artiste who needs no introduction. The diva has been slaying the oomph game since the 90s decade and we love it. Well, it's time to check out her latest stunning avatar in her water baby avatar

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 09:59:42
Watch: Shilpa Shetty rolls back clock with perfection, stuns in latest water baby avatar

Shilpa Shetty is one of the charming and adorable actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment fraternity. She started flourishing in her career in the Hindi film fraternity since the 90s and well, ever since that time, she’s truly been on top of her game in the entertainment space. Shilpa is quite literally the perfect example of a damsel who ages backwards literally and well, that’s why, even today, she’s got the hots in her to give any modern-day actress a serious run for their money. Despite all the challenges and controversies that she dealt with in her personal life recently, she’s been having a level-headed approach towards everything and well, we certainly need to admire all of it and for real.

Check out this stunning and scintillating reel video of Shilpa Shetty that will make you all go crazy and bananas:

Whenever Shilpa Shetty does anything new and commendable in her professional career, all her fans and admirers become immensely happy and that’s why, they always shower her with a lot of love and affection. Well, this time, the diva once again proved that she’s still there to dominate and slay. She shared a super hot and sensuous video of herself decked up in her bold avatar and well, even the young actresses around her must be feeling the heat for real. Come check out –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate her folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shocking: Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence robbed, 2 detained by Mumbai Police
Shilpa Shetty Looks Captivating In Blue Ensemble, Rohit Roy Says, “How..”
Shilpa Shetty Looks Captivating In Blue Ensemble, Rohit Roy Says, “How..”
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
Bold Dance Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Shilpa Shetty: Guess who won?
No proof of obscenity against Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere’s kissing act
No proof of obscenity against Shilpa Shetty in Richard Gere’s kissing act
Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kissing Case: Mumbai court upholds Magistrate order, discharges actress
Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kissing Case: Mumbai court upholds Magistrate order, discharges actress
Lapet liya badan…: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Lapet liya badan…: Kusha Kapila looks dazzling in stunning silver see-through outfit, Shilpa Shetty compliments
Latest Stories
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Anushka Sharma and Rakul Preet Singh’s heartwarming wishes for special person
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romantic ‘moment of glory’
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s romantic ‘moment of glory’
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Why is Pooja Hegde all smiles and happy?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her self-pampering lifestyle
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her self-pampering lifestyle
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai’s romantic rainfall
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai’s romantic rainfall
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals
Read Latest News