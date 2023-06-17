Watch: Shilpa Shetty rolls back clock with perfection, stuns in latest water baby avatar

Shilpa Shetty is one of the charming and adorable actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment fraternity. She started flourishing in her career in the Hindi film fraternity since the 90s and well, ever since that time, she’s truly been on top of her game in the entertainment space. Shilpa is quite literally the perfect example of a damsel who ages backwards literally and well, that’s why, even today, she’s got the hots in her to give any modern-day actress a serious run for their money. Despite all the challenges and controversies that she dealt with in her personal life recently, she’s been having a level-headed approach towards everything and well, we certainly need to admire all of it and for real.

Check out this stunning and scintillating reel video of Shilpa Shetty that will make you all go crazy and bananas:

Whenever Shilpa Shetty does anything new and commendable in her professional career, all her fans and admirers become immensely happy and that’s why, they always shower her with a lot of love and affection. Well, this time, the diva once again proved that she’s still there to dominate and slay. She shared a super hot and sensuous video of herself decked up in her bold avatar and well, even the young actresses around her must be feeling the heat for real. Come check out –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate her folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com