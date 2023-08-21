ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shilpa Shetty swears by some ‘core’ workout sessions

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 23:00:18
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty is renowned not only for her acting prowess but also for her dedication to maintaining a strong and fit physique. In a recent social media post, Shilpa gave her fans a glimpse of her hardcore core workout routine that keeps her in top shape.

In a video she shared, Shilpa Shetty can be seen taking on some challenging core exercises. In her caption, she emphasized the importance of strong women empowering one another, stating, “‘Strong women make strong women!’” This mantra seems to fuel her determination as she pushes herself to new fitness heights.

Shilpa Shetty revealed that she is continuously elevating her core training game, and in her second session of upgraded core work, she’s making remarkable progress. With her characteristic enthusiasm, she mentioned that practice is the key to mastering these exercises, emphasizing the goal of gradually increasing her leg height and maintaining control throughout the movement.

One particular exercise showcased in the video is the Hanging Leg Raise & Knee Tuck combo. Shilpa executed this challenging routine with dedication, completing three sets and pushing herself until she reached the point of failure. She offered a “Pro Tip” for those aspiring to achieve a similar level of core strength: extending the legs fully every time they come down, emphasizing the importance of that full stretch in the abdominal muscles at the bottom of the movement.

Shilpa Shetty also expressed her gratitude to her fitness coach, Yashmeen Chauhan, for her unwavering support and motivation. It’s evident that Shilpa’s commitment to her fitness regimen continues to inspire her fans, as she strives to maintain her position as one of Bollywood’s fittest and most influential celebrities.

In a world where fitness and wellness are increasingly prioritized, Shilpa Shetty’s dedication to her core workout serves as a source of inspiration for many, showcasing the importance of relentless practice and commitment to achieving one’s fitness goals.

