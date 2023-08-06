Watch: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Menka To Set Fire Across Bengal

Subhashree Ganguly is a heartthrob of Bengal. The diva is all set to shake the internet with her powerful performance as Menka. She took to her Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her new avatar in the video. And in the caption, she says that she is ready to set Bengal on fire with her glamour as Menka.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Menka Avatar

In the shared video, the actress turned sizzling dance performer. She wore a maroon sparkling blouse with a below-knee length skirt. Her open hairstyle, pair of jhumkas, and sizzling look. Throughout the video, she flaunted her desi ‘thumkas’ to win over the hearts of the viewers. She can be seen grooving along with the other dancer.

Subhashree Ganguly, as Menka, is making hearts flutter in the item number. She is dancing to the beat of ‘Game will be played’ along with Gaurav. Her energy and sultry moves are enough to keep the viewers sticked to the screen. Her expressions, picturesque figure, and adaaye are the cherry on the cake.

Overall, as she says in her caption, Subhashree Ganguly is ready to make everyone groove over the beat with her desi thumkas as Menka. The powerful performance will undoubtedly set fire across Bengal.

