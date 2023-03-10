Kareena Kapoor is one of the finest and most talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. She’s been ruling the roost in the Hindi film fraternity for quite literally many years and well, no wonder, courtesy of her hard work and efforts, Bebo has left an impression and mark in the entertainment industry like no other. Her fans love her unconditionally and wholeheartedly and well, that’s why, whenever she comes up with a new exciting post, video or movie, the happiness and excitement of the fans is always at its peak and for real. Right now, she’s become very selective when it comes to doing movies. However, that doesn’t stop her from being a favourite among her fans.

Kareena Kapoor as a personality has always been extremely lovely and adorable in the true sense of the term. The internet is filled with super cute and adorable videos of Kareena Kapoor that can quite literally melt hearts of innumerable people all over the country. Well, right now, we are all crushing on one such video of Kareena Kapoor way back from her childhood days where she looked like an absolute adorable munchkin and for real. Well, do you all want to check out her special avatar below ladies and gentlemen? We bet you will love it immensely. See below folks –

