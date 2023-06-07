Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most admired and loved young couples in the Indian entertainment industry at present. While Vicky has struggled his way to the top after a lot of hard work and consistent efforts, dedication and passion, Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was blessed with a wonderful opportunity by Karan Johar where she got to become a part of Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. However, prior to that, Sara made her debut with late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer “Kedarnath” and well, the movie proved to be the ideal start that she would have liked in the professional space. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal became part of movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and others that helped him become the sensation that he is today. Both of them are all set to be a part of an upcoming movie together.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s end:

Well, right now, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have slowly and steadily begun the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The movie is backed by Maddock Films and it is directed by Laxman Utekar. Right now, after the success of the movie ladies and gentlemen, both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are seen having a blissful time at Siddhivinayak temple and well, we are truly loving their cuteness for real. Check out below –

