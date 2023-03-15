Athiya Shetty would be my choice if I were to pick only one actress to represent the normcore look. She is one of the few famous people that prefers a more casual look when she isn’t decked up in pricey costumes and dresses. She has a lot of jeans in her wardrobe, that’s for sure! It’s also impossible to ignore how beautifully she accessorizes her denim attire.

Checking Athiya Shetty’s Instagram may be helpful if wearing jeans is your go-to outfit. If she appears like this when the lockdown is in effect, it is acceptable to copy her fashion cues. Here’s how.

The ideal choice for comfort-infused style is an oversized shirt. This Sunday fashion winner is available in every color and print, from solids to stripes. Shetty shared a photo of herself wearing a multicolored variant with blue jeans and a striped top on Instagram.

A white T-shirt and blue trousers are the attire worn by Athiya Shetty. The two-toned pants and graphic T-shirt Athiya Shetty wore, though, added some intrigue.

By effectively executing the pair of jeans, Athiya Shetty dispels whatever doubts you may have had about two-toned denim. The celebrity wore rolled-up jeans with kitten heels that were cuffed at the bottom.

Athiya was seen out and about in the city sporting a simple gray t-shirt, a pair of light blue ripped jeans, and accessories. It’s a stylish attire that doesn’t appear too casual because of the accessories she chooses to wear with it.

Athiya upped her denim-on-denim game and looked quite chic in a casual pairing of a cropped denim shirt and pleated wide-leg denim pants. The actress looked gorgeous in her denim outfit, but it was her long indo-western jacket that had us swooning. This is the first time we’ve seen her wear something so daring yet elegant, and the elegant white-blue print jacket provided the ideal contrast to her stylish outfit. The actress wore a pair of blue velvet shoes, which, like everything else, looked fantastic with the outfit. Athiya presented us with one of her best appearances to date by keeping her cosmetics and hairstyle simple.