Weekend Wow: Karishma Tanna radiates elegance in pink silk shirt dress [Photos]

Karishma Tanna turned Sunday into a vibrant saga, painting it with shades of pink as she adorned a stunning handwoven mulberry silk shirt dress. The outfit, adorned with exquisite Mother of Pearl and rhinestone embroidery, added a touch of glam to her weekend look. What’s more? It’s the fashion jackpot everyone dreams of – POCKETS! This chic ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs 14,800, making a style statement that’s worth every penny.

Karishma Tanna owned the look with style

Completing her Sunday style canvas, Karishma paired the dress with eye-catching accessories. Oxidized Jhumkas, a statement neck piece with playful pink tassels, a stylish oxidized bangle, and embellished juti added the perfect finishing touches to her ensemble. Embracing the pink theme, she opted for a lip tint that harmonized with her outfit and left her hair flowing freely, exuding effortless charm.

Karishma Tanna’s Sunday fashion escapade showcased not just a dress but a celebration of style, comfort, and a touch of sparkle, proving once again that a well-curated look can turn any day into a fabulous affair.

Add your own spin to it

To put your spin on this chic ensemble, consider experimenting with accessories – swap the oxidized jhumkas for bold statement earrings or layer different necklaces to create a unique jewelry narrative. Play with footwear choices, opting for stylish heels or comfy sneakers to match the occasion. For a more casual vibe, throw on a denim or leather jacket over the silk dress and cinch the waist with a trendy belt. Experimenting with hair and makeup is another avenue for customization – try a sleek ponytail, messy bun, or bold eyeshadow to infuse your personal flair. The beauty of Karishma Tanna’s look lies in its adaptability, providing a canvas for individual expression and creativity in the realm of personal style.