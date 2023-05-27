ADVERTISEMENT
What is Sara Ali Khan doing in Kolkata?

Sara Ali Khan has embarked on an exciting exploration of the cultural city of Kolkata, and she's leaving no stone unturned to make her presence felt, while she promoted her upcoming flick Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 May,2023 05:43:14
The vibrant and vivacious Sara Ali Khan has embarked on an exciting exploration of the cultural city of Kolkata, and she’s leaving no stone unturned to make her presence felt, while she promoted her upcoming flick Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara Ali Khan shares video from Kolkata

The Bollywood starlet took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful video, where she greeted her fans with her iconic ‘namashkar’ but with a twist. Instead of the customary ‘darshakon’ (meaning audience), Sara charmed her Bengali followers by saying ‘bandhura,’ which translates to ‘friends’ in English. With her infectious energy, Sara showcased her love for the city and its people. The video gave us glimpses of the iconic Victoria Memorial, standing majestically in the background, as Sara immersed herself in the rich heritage of Kolkata.

And what better way to experience the city’s essence than taking a ride in a vibrant yellow taxi, symbolizing the heart and soul of Kolkata’s bustling streets? With every step, Sara’s excitement radiated through the screen, making her fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. As Sara Ali Khan continues her Kolkata escapades, we can’t help but join her in this thrilling journey and eagerly await more delightful moments from her adventure in the City of Joy.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Somya and Kapil lagayenge poore Bharat mein Chaap 🇮🇳 Jo nahi sunega hamara Gaana usse lagega #paap Enjoy kariye @realhimesh ji ke alaap 🎶 And then let’s dance main aur aap 🍿💃”

