Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Whenever Jannat Zubair Rahmani shares new and engaging content on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans, netizens totally love her in the true and genuine sense of the term.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. As an actress and performer, Shraddha Kapoor has done tremendously well for herself. She's extremely sweet and humble and well, no wonder, all her fans and colleagues love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally.

Check out this viral post of Shraddha Kapoor with Jannat Zubair Rahmani:

Although both Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Shraddha Kapoor don’t really have a direct connection, there was this one special moment when both of them had a meeting. Shraddha Kapoor can be seen hugging Jannat Zubair Rahmani and showering all her love to the digital sensation and her fans are in love. See below folks –

Work Front:

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor impressed her fans with her work in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor whereas Jannat Zubair Rahmani did well for herself in “Kulche Chole”. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com