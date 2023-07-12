ADVERTISEMENT
What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt shine in this much-needed Bollywood preppy track

Sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, with music composed by Pritam, the song teases a perfect party vibe.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 07:05:16
What Jhumka: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt shine in this much-needed Bollywood preppy track 832845

Karan Johar has unveiled the teaser for the second song, “What Jhumka,” from his upcoming film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Starring the dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie has garnered significant attention from cinephiles since the release of its trailer and the first song, “Tum Kya Mile.” “What Jhumka” promises to be an extravagant number, featuring Alia and Ranveer as the lead pair Rani and Rocky, respectively.

Sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit Singh, with music composed by Pritam, the song teases a perfect party vibe. And now are eager to discover if the track includes a hook line reminiscent of Asha Bhosle’s iconic song “Jhumka Gira Re,” because as the song hangs on Alia saying ‘What Jhumka’, ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ feels to be on the loop. The song is set to release on Wednesday, building anticipation for the film’s music and further fuelling excitement among the audience.

Ranveer Singh shares teaser

Ranveer Singh, the charismatic Bollywood actor, recently took to social media to share a teaser of the upcoming song “What Jhumka.” In his post, he expressed his admiration, stating that as Rani’s jhumka (an earring) falls, he finds himself falling for her as well. The anticipation for the song’s release is high, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival. The song is part of the much-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The post, shared on various platforms, including Instagram, gives a glimpse into the romantic and musical elements that the film promises to deliver.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News