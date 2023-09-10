What Sass! Tamanna Bhatia pulls off back-less lavender shimmer gown

It’s time we get over pink because lavender is strutting its stuff down the fashion runway and stealing the spotlight in Vogue! And the twist turns turbulent when you add a bit of the shimmer embellishment to it! And that’s what’ Tamanna Bhatia is getting the catch of.

This hue is the new “it” colour that’s taking the fashion world by storm. Lavender is like the cool, calm cousin of pink – it’s soft, soothing, and radiates a sense of tranquillity, perfect for those who want to add a touch of whimsy to their wardrobe. Whether rocking lavender dresses, blazers, or even lavender-tinted sunglasses, you’re bound to turn heads and make a statement. So, if you’re ready to trade your pink for a pinch of purple, embrace the lavender revolution and get ready to slay the fashion game with a fresh, fun twist!

Tamanna, always known for her sensational looks and stunning onscreen appearances, stunned her Instagram family today with her spectacular look in a lavender shimmery gown. It features a massive scooped back with a halter neck trail from the front. Bhatia completed the spectacle with her ever-infectious smokey, smudgy eye makeup look, kept her lips pink tinted and added a subtle amount of blush to her cheeks.

For accessories, she picked it up with a diamond choker neckpiece and a pair of stilettos. She picked the look for GQ India. Check out the video below-

Loving it? Because we definitely are crushing!