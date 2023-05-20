What's cooking at Tamannaah Bhatia's end?

Tamannaah Bhatia all cooked up with refreshing morning jogs has now shared videos from Switzerland for her Instagram fans. The videos and photos are giving us nothing but goals.

Tamannaah Bhatia can’t get enough of Switzerland. While we know Bhatia for being a fitness freak, she is keeping her regimen all intact in Switzerland too. The actress has been constantly sharing videos and pictures from surreal place, and here’s what she’s been doing there lately

Tamannaah Bhatia continues to share videos from Switzerland

In the videos and pictures, we can see Tamannaah Bhatia all cooked up with refreshing morning jogs. In the videos, we can see her running in her casuals and sports shoes. She also does some squats by a stunning view amid the mountains, while urging if she could have this view everyday.

However, we also could see how the cold wind is grasping her with shivers. But that didn’t stop her from performing her jogging either.

Speaking of the Switzerland cold, The cold in Switzerland can be intense, particularly in mountainous areas where temperatures can drop significantly. Frosty winds may sweep through valleys and across open landscapes, intensifying the sensation of coldness. It’s not uncommon to see locals and visitors alike bundled up in cozy layers, adorned with scarves, hats, and gloves to shield themselves from the biting cold.

Why Tamannaah is in Switzerland?

The actress is there with the Bholaa Shankar cast and crew to shoot a song sequence. Earlier, the actress was in Kolkata along with Chiranjeevi to shoot some scenes for Bholaa Shankar. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.