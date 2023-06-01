ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?

Malavika Mohanan embraces a quirky ethnic style, while on the other hand Keerthy Suresh shares glimpse from her upcoming project on her Instagram stories. Check out deets below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 06:32:24
What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?

Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh, two of the most captivating actresses from the South, have proven themselves to be not only talented performers but also avid users of social media platforms. Their online presence never fails to astound us, whether it be through their impeccable fashion choices or updates on their latest professional endeavours.

With each upload, these divas effortlessly captivate our attention and leave us in awe. Their social media feeds become a window into their glamorous lives, providing us with glimpses of their fashionable ensembles and giving us insights into their exciting projects. Malavika and Keerthy’s dedication to connecting with their fans through social media showcases their commitment to engaging with their audience and keeping them updated. Through their posts, these charismatic actresses continue to reign over our hearts, leaving us eagerly awaiting their next online revelation.

Malavika Mohanan stuns in ethnic style

Malavika Mohanan exudes timeless elegance and grace in her latest ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The actress effortlessly dazzles in a stunning sleeveless sheer ethnic kurta that effortlessly blends tradition and contemporary fashion. The delicate fabric gracefully drapes over her silhouette, highlighting her natural beauty and adding a touch of ethereal charm to her look. Her mid-parted sleek ponytail accentuates her facial features, creating a sleek and polished appearance.

The kohled minimal eye makeup enhances her eyes, lending a hint of mystique to her overall look. To complement the ensemble, she opts for pink subtle lips, adding a soft and feminine touch. The finishing touch comes in the form of a stylish oxidized neckpiece, which not only adds a layer of sophistication but also showcases her attention to detail. Malavika Mohanan effortlessly embodies style and grace in this ensemble, setting new fashion benchmarks with her impeccable fashion choices.

Sharing the set of pictures, Malavika wrote, “Such a labyrinth of colours and textures ♥️ Hello Morocco 🇲🇦 P.S Isn’t this outfit absolutely gorgeous? The fact that it’s designed by one my dearest friends @padmaja_studio makes it so much more special”

Here take a look-

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811783

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811784

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811785

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811786

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811787

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811788

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811789

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811790

Keerthy Suresh shares poster from her upcoming project Mamannan

Keerthy Suresh on the other hand shared a poster where we can see her romancing Udayanidhi Stahl underneath umbrella.

Director Mari Selvaraj, renowned for his critically acclaimed films “Pariyerum Perumal” and “Karnan,” is once again set to captivate audiences with his upcoming venture, “Mamannan.” Produced by Red Giant Movies, this eagerly anticipated film takes a political storyline as its focal point. Udhayanidhi Stalin, known for his versatile acting skills, leads the cast, with the talented Keerthy Suresh as his co-star.

What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end? 811791

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Malayalam actor Fahadh Basil and the comedic genius Vadivelu, who are set to play pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement, the musical genius AR Rahman takes charge of the film’s composition, ensuring a soul-stirring soundtrack.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Malavika Mohanan's love for printed hues
Malavika Mohanan's love for printed hues
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Malavika Mohanan is the dreamy damsel in gold saree, see pic
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Why is Malavika Mohanan so happy?
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful 'pink' obsession
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Malavika Mohanan raises heat with perfection in blue sweatshirt and shimmery skirt, come check out
Latest Stories
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
In Pics: Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika paint London 'red' with love
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
Revealed: The real reason behind Anushka Shetty's happiness
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
"Singham" lady Kajal Aggarwal's yellow magic
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Jacqueline Fernandez burns hearts in latest snaps, we can't keep calm
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why
Jai Mahakal: Sara Ali Khan turns spiritual, here's why
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani's sensuality game backless outfits (pics and footage inside)
Read Latest News