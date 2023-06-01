What's cooking with 'south beauties' Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh's end?

Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh, two of the most captivating actresses from the South, have proven themselves to be not only talented performers but also avid users of social media platforms. Their online presence never fails to astound us, whether it be through their impeccable fashion choices or updates on their latest professional endeavours.

With each upload, these divas effortlessly captivate our attention and leave us in awe. Their social media feeds become a window into their glamorous lives, providing us with glimpses of their fashionable ensembles and giving us insights into their exciting projects. Malavika and Keerthy’s dedication to connecting with their fans through social media showcases their commitment to engaging with their audience and keeping them updated. Through their posts, these charismatic actresses continue to reign over our hearts, leaving us eagerly awaiting their next online revelation.

Malavika Mohanan stuns in ethnic style

Malavika Mohanan exudes timeless elegance and grace in her latest ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. The actress effortlessly dazzles in a stunning sleeveless sheer ethnic kurta that effortlessly blends tradition and contemporary fashion. The delicate fabric gracefully drapes over her silhouette, highlighting her natural beauty and adding a touch of ethereal charm to her look. Her mid-parted sleek ponytail accentuates her facial features, creating a sleek and polished appearance.

The kohled minimal eye makeup enhances her eyes, lending a hint of mystique to her overall look. To complement the ensemble, she opts for pink subtle lips, adding a soft and feminine touch. The finishing touch comes in the form of a stylish oxidized neckpiece, which not only adds a layer of sophistication but also showcases her attention to detail. Malavika Mohanan effortlessly embodies style and grace in this ensemble, setting new fashion benchmarks with her impeccable fashion choices.

Sharing the set of pictures, Malavika wrote, “Such a labyrinth of colours and textures ♥️ Hello Morocco 🇲🇦 P.S Isn’t this outfit absolutely gorgeous? The fact that it’s designed by one my dearest friends @padmaja_studio makes it so much more special”

Keerthy Suresh shares poster from her upcoming project Mamannan

Keerthy Suresh on the other hand shared a poster where we can see her romancing Udayanidhi Stahl underneath umbrella.

Director Mari Selvaraj, renowned for his critically acclaimed films “Pariyerum Perumal” and “Karnan,” is once again set to captivate audiences with his upcoming venture, “Mamannan.” Produced by Red Giant Movies, this eagerly anticipated film takes a political storyline as its focal point. Udhayanidhi Stalin, known for his versatile acting skills, leads the cast, with the talented Keerthy Suresh as his co-star.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, including Malayalam actor Fahadh Basil and the comedic genius Vadivelu, who are set to play pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement, the musical genius AR Rahman takes charge of the film’s composition, ensuring a soul-stirring soundtrack.