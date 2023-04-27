ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral

Check out this cute and adorable video featuring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan

Author: IWMBuzz
27 Apr,2023 13:21:02
When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most loved and appreciated actors in the country. The two of them have worked their way to the top and have achieved quite a lot in the professional space already. Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon come from really humble backgrounds and well, credit must be given to them because whatever they have achieved today is because of their own hard work and efforts. They are certainly living the dream that they always wanted to and well, innumerable young individuals all over the country look upto them as inspirations and how. The two of them have so far worked in two movies together and well, both of them have done decently at the box office.

Check out this cute and adorable video of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan:

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have so far worked in Luka Chhupi and Shehzada. The two of them have been good friends for quite a long time and we indeed love their goofy, fun, moments, don’t we? Well, during one such moment, Kriti Sanon hilariously took a fun dig at Kartik Aaryan. During one the live sessions, when she was asked about why Kartik Aaryan is so cute, she gave a hilarious and savage response that made everyone go LOL. One must note that whatever Kriti Sanon said here was entirely a joke and in the good spirit because of the friendship she shares with Kartik Aaryan. It wasn’t in any derogatory form by any means. Check out –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh whereas Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
Kriti Sanon's charm is undeniably grand in this white cutout bodycon
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon is a visual delight in smokey-eye makeup, Rakul Preet Singh looks magical in ethereal lehenga
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon takes 'shirtless' Varun Dhawan for bike ride, guess where?
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon is a vision in white, shares hilarious birthday wish for Varun Dhawan
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Kriti Sanon gets the cutout trend right, here’s how
Latest Stories
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
A Fan Tries To Touch Salman Khan; Bodyguard Shera Did This To Save Him
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Barkha Bisht Calls Her Divorce The Toughest Decision Of Life, Indraneil Sengupta Refrains To Comment
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Do You Know? Munawar Faruqui Takes Sleeping Pills
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Dhvani Bhanushali’s Zumba routine follows a scrumptious burger, here’s proof
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's cutest moments that we miss
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Priyanka Chopra’s bossy spin in tangerine oversized pantsuit is making stir, watch
Read Latest News