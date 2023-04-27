When God Gives You Less Brain...: Kriti Sanon's ROFL response to "Why is Kartik Aaryan so cute?" question goes viral

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most loved and appreciated actors in the country. The two of them have worked their way to the top and have achieved quite a lot in the professional space already. Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon come from really humble backgrounds and well, credit must be given to them because whatever they have achieved today is because of their own hard work and efforts. They are certainly living the dream that they always wanted to and well, innumerable young individuals all over the country look upto them as inspirations and how. The two of them have so far worked in two movies together and well, both of them have done decently at the box office.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have so far worked in Luka Chhupi and Shehzada. The two of them have been good friends for quite a long time and we indeed love their goofy, fun, moments, don’t we? Well, during one such moment, Kriti Sanon hilariously took a fun dig at Kartik Aaryan. During one the live sessions, when she was asked about why Kartik Aaryan is so cute, she gave a hilarious and savage response that made everyone go LOL. One must note that whatever Kriti Sanon said here was entirely a joke and in the good spirit because of the friendship she shares with Kartik Aaryan. It wasn’t in any derogatory form by any means. Check out –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh whereas Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.