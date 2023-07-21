When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”

A resurfaced throwback video has been making waves on Reddit, showcasing an unexpected moment of praise from Kangana Ranaut towards fellow actress Alia Bhatt. In the viral clip, the Queen star can be seen showering Alia with accolades for her exemplary work in the film industry. Notably, Kangana’s words carry a surprising twist as she declares, “It’s Alia’s world, and we are just living in it.” The video’s sudden resurgence has caught the attention of netizens, especially in light of Kangana’s alleged jabs at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, whom she had referred to as a ‘fake couple’ in a recent social media post.

Kangana Ranaut praising Alia Bhatt

Have a look at the video-

Kangana on Ranbir-Alia

Kangana wrote, “In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own … besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ….This farzi jodi needs to be exposed….” she also added, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love …this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father’s angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage…. But sadly no takers for him now…He must focus on his wife and daughter…this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there’s no turning back…rectify yourself).” As quoted by DNA.

