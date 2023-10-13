Movies | Celebrities

Why so hot? Malavika Mohanan prompts class in black co ord set and purple shawl [Photos]

Malavika Mohanan is turning up the heat with her latest fashion statement, and we can't help but be in awe of her sizzling style! The diva recently stepped out in a stunning black co-ord set that has left us all speechless. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Oct,2023 01:40:03
Malavika Mohanan is turning up the heat with her latest fashion statement, and we can’t help but be in awe of her sizzling style! The diva recently stepped out in a stunning black co-ord set that has left us all speechless. The ensemble features a body-skimming black full-sleeved top that perfectly accentuates her curves. Paired with high-waisted black pants, she’s not just setting trends but raising the temperature as well!

But that’s not all; Malavika knows how to bring drama to her fashion game. Her long, sleek straight hairdo adds an extra dose of glamour to her look, making her appear like she’s walked right out of a fashion magazine. And those black oval cat-eye shades? They are the perfect finishing touch to her enigmatic and sultry look, giving her an air of mystery that’s hard to resist.

Malavika’s magic doesn’t end there; she knows that the devil is in the details. She complemented her outfit with a hint of colour, flaunting her pink lips and a pair of black hoop earrings that added a touch of elegance to the getup. And let’s not forget her choice of accessories; her stylish black side bag is not just functional but also effortlessly chic.

See photos:

Image Source: Instagram

The crowning piece of her entire look has to be that elegant purple shawl, which she confidently drapes over her shoulders. It’s a striking contrast against the black co-ord set, adding a pop of colour and a sense of regal charm. Malavika Mohanan truly knows how to make a fashion statement that turns heads and leaves us wanting more. She’s the quintessence of style and grace, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the fashion world next!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

