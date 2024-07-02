Yellow Yellow Pretty Fellow – Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress who primarily performs in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut in the 2009 Kannada film ‘Gilli’ for which she was nominated for three Filmfare Awards South and won a SIIMA Award. Rakul Preet Singh has made name for herself in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema with the films like ‘Venkatadri Express’ (2013), ‘Yaariyan’ (2014), ‘Loukyam’ (2014), ‘Pandaga Chesko’ (2015), ‘Sarrainodu’ (2016), ‘Dhruva’ (2016), ‘Rarandoi Veduka Chudham’ (2017), ‘Spyder’ (2017), ‘ De De Pyaar De, (2019), ‘Attack’ (2022)

Rakul Preet Singh loves to do modelling from her school time. Recently the actress posted herself in a complete yellow backless dress. The specialty of the look is the Indian touch by the stylist. The actress looks gorgeous in silver jewellery. The big jhumkas, a handful of bangles, and last but not least, a proper ponytail make the look complete. The actress looks absolutely stunning. She posted herself on Instagram with the caption ‘ Kaisi hai Vibe ‘. The vibe is too fun to watch, that’s all we can say!

Anyone can guess how much fitness enthusiast she is from her social media posts. She likes gymming, travelling and adventurous spots. Apart from all of these she is a business woman too. She has her hands full of work this year in bollywood.

Singh and Ajay Devgn, who were previously paired in De De Pyaar De (2019), will now be returning with its sequel of De De Pyaar De 2. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma. who is all set to deliver a romantic comedy yet again. This time, they will be joined by Anil Kapoor.

Next, the highly anticipated film “Indian 2” will feature her sharing the screen with Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan. She is already known for her diverse roles, and this announcement is causing excitement among the fans.