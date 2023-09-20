Movies | Celebrities

Your perfect go-to hairstyles for party gowns are here! Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia

These three leading ladies are the epitome of style and grace, each rocking their unique looks in a way that's fun, fabulous, and totally Instagram-worthy. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023
When it comes to styling gown avatars, there is a myriad of hairstyle variations that can elevate the overall look. A classic updo, such as a chignon or a French twist, exudes timeless elegance and complements the sophistication of a formal gown beautifully. For those seeking a more contemporary edge, sleek and straight locks or a chic bob can add a modern twist to the ensemble.

Loose waves or soft curls can evoke a sense of romance and whimsy, enhancing the dreamy quality of the gown. Braided hairstyles, from intricate fishtails to simple crown braids, can infuse an ethereal and bohemian charm. Additionally, accessorizing with hairpins, tiaras, or floral accents can add an extra layer of glamour to complete the look. Ultimately, the hairstyle choice for a gown avatar should reflect the wearer’s personality and the theme of the occasion, ensuring a stunning and cohesive appearance.

Rashmika Mandanna’s sleek and stunning ponytail

Rashmika Mandanna is a true trendsetter, taking the sleek celebrity-style ponytail to celestial heights with her show-stopping black gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. Decked out in this designer masterpiece, she effortlessly combines chic with a touch of mystique. Rashmika’s minimal makeup and tasteful accessories prove that sometimes less is more, leaving us all in awe of her glamorous goals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s braided elegance

Now, let’s talk about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who’s giving us major queen vibes in her emerald satin stunner by Gauri and Nainika. That deep neck is practically royalty personified! But what really caught our attention is her messy pulled back braided hairstyle – it’s like a modern twist on a classic fairy tale. With dewy makeup that’s subtle yet oh-so-luxurious, Samantha knows how to turn heads with elegance.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling side ponytail

Tamannaah Bhatia is setting the temperature soaring in her fiery red, glittery gown. Seriously, this look could set the red carpet on fire! She’s kept things sizzling but simple with minimal makeup and a sleek side-parted ponytail. Tamannaah proves that you don’t need a lot of fuss to make a bold statement – just a dash of confidence and a whole lot of glam!

These three leading ladies are the epitome of style and grace, each rocking their unique looks in a way that’s fun, fabulous, and totally Instagram-worthy. Who says fashion can’t be a whole lot of fun?

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

