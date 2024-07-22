Zaheer Iqbal Feels The Heat As Wife Sonakshi Sinha Screams Attention In Sequin Dress, See Photos!

Sonakshi Sinha is known for his role in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from acting skills, Sonakshi Sinha is a stunning fashionista of the B’Town industry. This time, Sonakshi turns heads in a stunning Western fit, leaving everyone in awe. Here’s a detailed look at Sonakshi’s glamorous outfit and her captivating presence:

Sonakshi Sinha’s Dazzling Look In Western Fit-

Taking to her Instagram post, Sonakshi Sinha steals the spotlight in a breathtaking Western dress that shimmers with every move. The dress features a sleek, form-fitting bodycon silhouette that accentuates her curves and highlights her confident stance. The sequins all over the dress create a mesmerizing gleaming effect, making Sonakshi shine like a star. The outfit’s plunge neckline adds an extra layer of glamour to her look.

Sonakshi Sinha’a Hairstyle And Makeup-

Sonakshi styles her hair in sleek, side-partition wavy tresses that perfectly complement her Western fit’s high-glam vibe. Her makeup looks equally stunning, featuring smokey eyes, fluttery lashes, and neutral matte lips, adding drama to her overall appearance. She accessories her look with silver and diamond rings and pairs with black stilettos. In the photos, Sonakshi Singa flaunts her dazzling fashion in a gorgeous fit and her toned legs.

As soon as Sonakshi Sinha shared photos on Instagram, Husband Zaheer Iqbal turned to her post, and he couldn’t take his eyes off his stunning wife. His admiration was evident as he stood by her side, clearly feeling the heat from her dazzling presence. He commented on her post, “Ufffffff” with fire stickers.

