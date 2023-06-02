ADVERTISEMENT
ZHZB Promotions: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan caught interacting with young minds, see video

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan spotted interacting with young minds as the duo headed to promote their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The former shared the video on social media

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 08:48:01
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are leaving no stone unturned as they embark on a thrilling promotional tour for their upcoming film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” Adding to the excitement, Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle to share a delightful video where he can be seen engaging with his enthusiastic fans during one of their promotional events. The video showcases the actor’s genuine warmth and charm as he interacts with the crowd, spreading infectious smiles and creating unforgettable memories.

This behind-the-scenes glimpse gives a glimpse into the incredible journey of promoting the film and highlights the incredible connection Vicky Kaushal shares with his fans. As anticipation builds for “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” this promotional video offers a sneak peek into the excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the movie.

Vicky Kaushal shares video from the event

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan can be seen getting candid while getting interactive with the young minds. Loaded with fun and candid interactions, the glimpses are winning over the internet.

Special screening ❤️ special people ❤️ special city!!!
Indore ko diya humne ek khaas तोहफ़ा, by holding a surprise #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke screening for our lovely fans! Thank You so much for showering us with so much love. Ab hai aap sabki baari… our Film releases in theatres TOMORROW!!! Please go, watch #ZHZB sah-parivaar kyunki aapka pyaar hai toh humein… Phir Aur Kya Chahiye!!! ❤️❤️❤️

In theatres tomorrow.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

