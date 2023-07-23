7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release

1. It is Karan Johar’s zingiest brightest most splashy film to date. This time he doesn’t hold back letting loose on screen an armoury of colours, drama, music and humour that we haven’t seen in any of his earlier films.

2. The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi is remarkably authentic. Karan Johar has never worked harder on making the human relationships feel lived-in.

3. Ranveer ‘Loud’ Singh has never played a louder character than Rocky Randhawa. Ranveer dug into his wardrobe for Rocky’s sartorial posturing. The endresult is unbelievably persuasive. This is Ranveer’s most accomplished performance since Bajirao Mastani.

4. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly play Alia’s parents. The accomplished Tota learnt the Kathak dance for the film. When he performs on screen his future son-in-law is prompted to complain to his girlfriend that the “Madhuri Dixit inside her father has awakened.”

5. Rocky Aur Rani is nonstop fun. It begins on a high note and keeps hitting the higher notes progressively thereafter without getting shrill.

6. Every actor gives his or her best to the characters. But it is Karan Johar who is the real star of the show. He controls the vast cast, giving to each something to teach on how to be in a flamboyant film without going out of reach.

7. Everyone in the film will make you laugh. But the actor who will make us recall the most romantic days of our lives is Dharmendra. He not only plays a diehard romantic he also recites love poetry. Things can’t get any better than this. This is the most infectiously viewer-friendly film of the year.