ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release

Rocky Aur Rani is nonstop fun. It begins on a high note and keeps hitting the higher notes progressively thereafter without getting shrill.

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jul,2023 16:23:38
7 Facts You Must Know About Rocky Aur Rani Before Release 836716

1. It is Karan Johar’s zingiest brightest most splashy film to date. This time he doesn’t hold back letting loose on screen an armoury of colours, drama, music and humour that we haven’t seen in any of his earlier films.

2. The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi is remarkably authentic. Karan Johar has never worked harder on making the human relationships feel lived-in.

3. Ranveer ‘Loud’ Singh has never played a louder character than Rocky Randhawa. Ranveer dug into his wardrobe for Rocky’s sartorial posturing. The endresult is unbelievably persuasive. This is Ranveer’s most accomplished performance since Bajirao Mastani.

4. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly play Alia’s parents. The accomplished Tota learnt the Kathak dance for the film. When he performs on screen his future son-in-law is prompted to complain to his girlfriend that the “Madhuri Dixit inside her father has awakened.”

5. Rocky Aur Rani is nonstop fun. It begins on a high note and keeps hitting the higher notes progressively thereafter without getting shrill.

6. Every actor gives his or her best to the characters. But it is Karan Johar who is the real star of the show. He controls the vast cast, giving to each something to teach on how to be in a flamboyant film without going out of reach.

7. Everyone in the film will make you laugh. But the actor who will make us recall the most romantic days of our lives is Dharmendra. He not only plays a diehard romantic he also recites love poetry. Things can’t get any better than this. This is the most infectiously viewer-friendly film of the year.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read 836280
“Ranbir loved the trailer…” Alia Bhatt opens up on how RK was involved in RRPK, read
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 836390
“The gender politics of that film was all wrong,” Karan Johar on his first film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First 836136
Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani…. Will Be Shown To Adi Chopra First
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show 835664
Watch: Ranveer-Deepika serve couple goals once again at Manish Malhotra’s show
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it” 835387
When Kanagana Ranaut praised Alia Bhatt’s work and said, “It’s Alia’s world and we are just living in it”
Latest Stories
Virat Kohli Shares A Fan Moment With West Indies Player Joshua Da Silva's Mother 836719
Virat Kohli Shares A Fan Moment With West Indies Player Joshua Da Silva’s Mother
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram 836402
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram
Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics 836692
Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics
‘All heads in the cloud’ but with a fashion flair - Rubina Dilaik 836398
‘All heads in the cloud’ but with a fashion flair – Rubina Dilaik
In Memory of Zulfi, from friends of Zulfi 836659
In Memory of Zulfi, from friends of Zulfi
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out 836386
Ananya Panday Turns Blue Baby In Vacation Pictures; Check Out
Read Latest News