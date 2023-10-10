Movies | Editorial

800, The Biopic That Tells Us Why We Must Stop Making Films On Gangsters & Sociopaths

800 is a work of uninterrupted sincerity. The actors, their accents and the locations where Muralitharan’s journey unfolds are so artless, it would be heartless to utter a word against the charming endeavour.Thankfully, the Caucasian actors playing Australian members of the cricket board are not tourists picked up from India Gate.

Author: Subhash K Jha
10 Oct,2023 22:35:12
800, The Biopic That Tells Us Why We Must Stop Making Films On Gangsters & Sociopaths 860331

800 (Tamil, Dubbed in Hindi)

Rating: *** ½

Enough! Let’s not waste time making or watching biopics on gangsters and criminals. Writer-director M.S Sripathy’s 800 tells us why. A biopic burnished in unassuming emotions,it is the story of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan who took an unprecedented number of wickets, thereby creating history.

This commendable film on Muttiah Muralitharan’s life and game, doesn’t quite create history. But it, well, bowls you over with its unflinching determination to tell the truth about what it means to be a Tamilian Sri Lankan cricketer(that’s three levels of hurdle already huddled in a corner for our hero to overcome).

800 is a work of uninterrupted sincerity. The actors, their accents and the locations where Muralitharan’s journey unfolds are so artless, it would be heartless to utter a word against the charming endeavour.Thankfully, the Caucasian actors playing Australian members of the cricket board are not tourists picked up from India Gate.

There is no denying every actors and technician’s commitment to nailing Muralitharan’s inspiring journey from ethnic violence to resounding victory, none more so than Madhur Mittal for whom this film is game-changer. Mittal not only owns Muralitharan’s character, he gets the body language of the protagonist so accurately, it seems the real and reel characters can comfortably be part of an exchange programme.

My favourite sequence has Mittal’s Muralitharan being disallowed from entering a night club without shoes. A hostile player comes forward to play Cinderella. It is a touching moment of camaraderie that tells us how and why cricket binds the world together even as it tears the players apart on the field.

I am sure Muralitharan faced a lot more obstacles than a pair of shoes. The film confronts all his awkwardness. But still seems sanitized for mass consumption. And that’s not a bad thing when dealing with a controversial but motivating subject.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style 860171
Airport Fashion Look: Urvashi Rautela, Keerthy Suresh To Saif Ali Khan Embrace Comfort Style
Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse 860157
Shweta Tiwari And Karishma Tanna Steal Hearts In Saree And Designer Blouse
London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots 860149
London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots
"I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film", says Akshay Kumar while talking about Mission Raniganj 860261
“I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film”, says Akshay Kumar while talking about Mission Raniganj
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket 860138
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster 860203
Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster
Read Latest News