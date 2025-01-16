‘A Real Pain’ Review: A Bromantic Odyssey Through Loss, Humanity & Fragile Connections

The thin line between a buddy comedy—specifically a bromance comedy about yet another trip—and descending into slack and banal territory is indeed a fragile one. That line becomes even more precarious when the narrative draws parallels to the troubling history of America and Poland, especially in the shadow of the Holocaust.

Yet, what makes this film exceptional is the razor-sharp writing and its nuanced exploration of human emotions, free from archaic tropes or stereotypical framing. Its simplicity leads the charge, quietly yet powerfully voicing profound truths.

The plot centres on two cousins: Dave, played by Jesse Eisenberg, a neurotic yet kind-hearted man, excited to reconnect with his cousin Benji, portrayed by Kieran Culkin, whose carefree and enigmatic personality adds layers of intrigue.

Together, they embark on a tour of Poland to honor their late grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of a group tour, guided by the composed yet empathetic James (Will Sharpe), which includes visits to landmarks commemorating wartime fighters and the weight of the Holocaust’s tragedy.

The story is simple, yet it shines through its richly crafted dialogue and moments of introspection. Eisenberg’s articulate verbosity between characters elevates the material, allowing for a genuine exploration of personal stories.

One standout scene involves the tour group’s introductions. What could have been a perfunctory exchange instead resembles an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting—minus the alcoholism—where participants openly reveal themselves, as one of them remarks, “like an open book.” This sets the stage for Benji’s character: a stoner with a knack for storytelling who resists the pull of corporate conformity while remaining directionless.

The dynamic between Dave and Benji is at the heart of the film. Their heated exchanges feel raw and authentic, pulling viewers into their emotional orbit. Benji’s unfiltered, profane honesty contrasts with Dave’s conventional stability—his steady job, wife, and child—but never tips into caricature. Instead, the audience is left empathizing with both: Dave’s anxious, twitchy demeanor and Benji’s chaotic vulnerability.

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the film carries his unmistakable imprint, with moments that feel deeply personal. While evoking shades of his Succession persona, Culkin’s performance is distinctive, marking a standout turn in his career. His portrayal avoids repetition, breathing life into a frustrating and endearing character. Eisenberg’s direction is precise, with a recurring visual motif—a moving frame of Benji seated at the airport—that bookends the film, providing a quiet but powerful full-circle moment.

While much will be said about Eisenberg and Culkin’s performances, Will Sharpe as James, the British tour guide, deserves recognition. Sharpe masterfully balances his role as a patient guide with moments of attentive listening, providing a grounding presence amidst the cousins’ turbulent dynamic.

The film’s narrative strength lies in its character study rather than its plot, which is essentially a slim one-liner. Benji’s emotional emptiness and Dave’s reluctant, nervous state of mind remain unresolved, growing heavier as the film progresses. Yet, there’s an undercurrent of hope—tantalizing and delicate—that reminds us that while people may not always be there, they can be when we need them most.

Ultimately, this film is less about answers and more about the questions we carry, exploring the fragile, messy connections that make us human.