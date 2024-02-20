Chiyaan Vikram’s Search For Success At Film Festivals For Thangalaan

Thangalaan, the period action drama film, directed by P.A. Ranjith was supposed to be a January 26th release. However, the release of the film was postponed for a very important cause. The film is supposed to be a biggie as it is going to be the first solo starrer for the favourite of the masses Chiyaan Vikram to have a pan-India release.

The idea behind planning a crisp festival premiere for Thangalaan is to get global recognition. The film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai started this trend with its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in the Netherlands. A World Premiere brings in massive recognition and P.A. Ranjith and Producer Gnanavel Raja have visualized this impactfulness for Thangalaan.

What’s more? We hear from media reports that Chiyaan Vikram is himself, very upbeat that Thangalaan be showcased with a premiere in a reputed film festival. It is believed that Thangalaan has received invitations from many big film festival organizers, requesting a premiere. Vikram intends to grab attention with his larger-than-life portrayal in the film and wants it to have the deserved international recognition.

Truly, gone are the days when a filmmaker is happy and satisfied with cash registers ringing at the box office. Now, success is also marked by the kind of overseas collection a film makes. Even a regional film has takers in the all-India market with the film being made in more than one language.

At this juncture, all eyes are surely on the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan, now that there is a lot more intrigue created by the teaser and poster. Apart from Vikram, the movie also stars Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and others.

A statement related to Thangalaan’s story plot was revealed to the media recently. As per it, Thangalaan’s plot follows the story of Kolar Gold Fields, one of the biggest gold mines in the world. Back when Britishers exploited the gold mines in India, they took over 900 tonnes of gold to England. The makers have further claimed that they will explore the real story of KGF and its background.

The rustic look of Vikram and all the other actors in the film has added to the intrigue and has aroused enthusiasm. The teaser gives audiences the first glimpse of the larger-than-life gold mind setup that forms the premise of the film.

It is believed that the Producer, Director and Vikram are in a detailed discussion with their team and the various film festival organizers, and want the film to premiere at the best possible international festival.

It will be interesting to see Chiyaan Vikram gain an International stature with its festival premiere doing wonders for the film. All of Vikram’s fans will be rooting for this to happen!!

Will Chiyaan Vikram’s solo pan-India release gain massive recognition as planned? Only time will tell.

As of now, we can only say that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to unleash his high-esteem potential as a performer at festivals!!

Wait and Watch!!