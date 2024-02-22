Dhanush’s ‘intense’ look in Raayan creates excitement among fans

Dhanush’s 50th film, it seems, will be huge!! The project which was earlier called D50 gets its name as Raayan. Its first-look poster which came out a few days back, has the fans of Dhanush in a frenzy. His intense look with a clean-shaven head and a moustache, has signalled that this film of Dhanush will be something out-of-the-box. As per the poster, one can see Dhanush standing in front of a food cart with a pointed steel object in his hand. His apron is blood-stained, and this look and feel unleashes the kind of action that one can look forward to in the film.

The first look has left his fans dissecting his look and thereby understanding his fierce avatar better. The poster look also has Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan carrying similar knives in their blood-smeared hands while standing beside him. Sj Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and Dushara Vijayan play pivotal roles in this revenge drama set in North Chennai.

This ‘Vada Chennai’ look of Dhanush has been accepted with happiness by his fans. Fans soon started talking about the kind of role Dhanush plays. They know, perhaps through the poster, that he plays a butcher, who not only works in a food mart but has also taken the oath to eradicate and end social evils. In Raayan, Dhanush, a young man, is determined to seek revenge from those responsible for his family’s murder, yet the full plot remains shrouded in secrecy. The movie is set to release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Fans are calling out that this film will be yet another benchmark for Tamil Cinema, and Dhanush too. There is a sect of fanbase waiting to see the magic created by the Dhanush- AR Rahman combination. Dhanush’s rugged look has been the talk of the town for the last few days, with the response being extremely positive.

Fans have regarded Dhanush as an omnipresent star, who is capable of doing everything. A fan said, “Dhanush has done everything, he can sing, and direct, and there is no actor as real as Dhanush after Kamal Haasan.” Raayan, being his second directorial work, is expected to be the next big action drama in Tamil Cinema.

Dhanush’s trademark value, as per fans’ reactions, has always been to look for ‘different’ roles, and they expect the same from Raayan. Fans expect Dhanush to give a great balance between action, family sentiments, emotion and drama in his directorial.

Raayan is written and directed by Dhanush. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. This happens to be Dhanush’s next, after Captain Miller, which saw an amazing acceptance down South.

Are you all eager to watch the trailer of Dhanush’s biggie, Raayan?