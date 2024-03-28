Movies | Editorial

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer film Family Star look impressive enough to set our hearts racing. The trailer for the theatrical release is here to catch us by storm. Read it here.

The much-awaited trailer of the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer film Family Star is here now!! Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is all set for its theatrical release on 5 April. The film is produced by Dilraju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The film promises to be a thrilling ride for all the movie lovers out there.

The trailer provides an excellent insight into what one can expect from it. The story revolves around Govardhan, a skilled architect played by Vijay Deverakonda, and a woman named Indu, essayed by Mrunal Thakur, who resides in the apartment above his. Govardhan’s family takes a liking to Indu, and they introduce the two, igniting a romantic journey filled with its own share of highs and lows. While the trailer doesn’t explicitly delve into the obstacles they encounter in their love story, it is evident that the two have gone their separate ways.

The film is set to showcase Vijay Deverakonda’s versatility by portraying him as a character with two different shades. On one hand, he is depicted as a middle-class, family-oriented individual, while on the other hand, he embodies a stark contrast – leading a lavish lifestyle and displaying his own unique and changed attitude towards life. The movie is further expected to explore the intriguing storyline of desi and videsi cultures, highlighting the differences in ideologies and perspectives that the main characters hold. Overall, it promises to be an interesting and engaging watch for the audience.

Deverakonda’s action sequences are truly remarkable and stand out from the rest. The way he portrays himself as both a regular guy and a sophisticated individual is truly impressive and speaks about his range as an actor. The attention to detail in his appearance is also noteworthy, as it adds an extra layer of authenticity to his performances.

In the upcoming film, Mrunal Thakur’s appearance and demeanour seem to closely resemble that of the character in Hi Nanna. It could be that our fondness for the charm and appeal of Hi Nanna, as a movie, has yet to wane. We surely await Mrunal’s next release, after her exemplary work in Hi Nanna.

The love story has piqued the interest of fans with its captivating storyline. The onscreen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur looks nothing short of enchanting. It appears that Family Star, is a holistic package of love, family values, gripping emotions, and thriller action sequences that will leave the audience on the edge of their seats.