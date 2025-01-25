OPINION: Bollywood Gen X: No Box Office Pull?

The question of “where is the moolah?” has plagued actors, producers, distributors, and stakeholders across Bollywood for years. Yet, it seems more rhetorical than ever, with no definitive answers in sight. The unpredictability of the box office has turned increasingly baffling for investors, leaving them to grapple with a cinematic landscape where no formula guarantees success.

Gone are the days when a superstar’s face alone could draw massive crowds. Hindi cinema, in particular, has witnessed a seismic shift in what drives footfalls. If anything, the nostalgic appeal of a bygone era’s mega-stars continues to act as a lifeline in an otherwise uncertain terrain.

Paraphrasing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s meta-comment in the Pathaan end credits—“Aaj kal ke bacho se nahi hoga, hume hi karna padega”—this statement couldn’t be more relevant today. These stalwarts of Indian cinema, with over three decades of experience, remain among the few dependable names whose mere association with a project ensures significant audience interest. Shah Rukh Khan’s remarkable resurgence in 2023 is a testament to his unparalleled star power. His name alone, despite career hiccups, remains a brand synonymous with massive theatrical turnout.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, presents an intriguing case. While he hasn’t delivered a bona fide blockbuster since Tiger Zinda Hai, his enduring appeal ensures a consistent baseline of audience attendance. Fans may debate his recent choices, but the aura of “Bhai” remains intact, cementing his place as a bankable name even when the films themselves underperform.

The conversation often expands to include Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, whose careers reflect an undeniable star pull, albeit less predictable in terms of consistent footfall generation. On the flip side, however, lies a growing list of actors—both from the Gen Z bracket and Bollywood’s earlier superstars—whose presence no longer guarantees the kind of box office magnetism once taken for granted.

Take Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, for instance. Devgn has struck a balance between successes and misses, yet lacks the consistent draw to theaters that his legacy would suggest. Kumar, who once delivered hits with metronomic precision, is now navigating his career’s most challenging phase. With nearly nine consecutive flops in four years, his once-reliable star power feels significantly diminished.

However, the real focus lies on the younger lot—actors celebrated for their talent and popularity but who remain inconsistent at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, both once synonymous with hits, have experienced noticeable slumps in their ability to draw audiences. Despite their clear commitment to pushing creative boundaries, their recent projects haven’t translated into box office gold.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, are examples of stars who, despite massive fan followings, struggle to convert that popularity into guaranteed box office success. Malhotra, the face of several large-scale projects, has yet to achieve sustained returns, while Kapoor, despite the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, has not yet solidified himself as a consistent theatrical draw after two decades in the industry.

In contrast, actors like Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana approach the box office differently. Universally hailed as some of Bollywood’s finest performers, they prioritize content-driven scripts that garner attention for their merit rather than relying on star appeal. Of late, Kaushal seems poised for a potential transformation into a generational superstar, with an evolving trajectory that could shift perceptions about his box office pull.

Yet, amid this volatility, two names stand out: Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Kapoor silenced skeptics with the success of Animal, positioning himself as a contender for the elusive “next superstar” title. While his earlier projects faltered in sustaining that narrative, his current lineup suggests a possible breakthrough. Aaryan, meanwhile, represents a rare exception among the younger generation, boasting a steady track record at the box office. Despite delivering a mix of mediocrity and blockbusters, his ability to consistently pull audiences underscores his growing stature. However, whether he can reach a level where his name alone ensures packed theaters remains to be seen.

The current box office scenario underscores the challenges facing Bollywood. While nostalgia and established stars remain reliable anchors, the industry struggles to cultivate new faces whose mere association with a project guarantees success. Until then, the quest for the next moolah magnet continues.