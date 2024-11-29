Ranbir Kapoor Going Viral Without Social Media: Lesson For Others?

The increasing prominence of digital platforms in the entertainment industry has led to an ongoing conversation about their role in shaping an actor’s career and public image. Many actors in interviews often emphasize the significance of these platforms, particularly social media, as a tool to amplify their presence, promote projects, and connect with fans. However, striking a balance between sharing personal insights and promoting professional endeavors has proven to be a double-edged sword, sometimes drawing polarized reactions. This raises an important question: Is maintaining an active presence on digital platforms truly essential for amplifying work and sustaining relevance in the industry?

There are countless examples of celebrities leveraging these platforms to maintain visibility. By offering curated glimpses into their personal lives alongside updates on professional achievements, they provide fans with content to relish while simultaneously fostering engagement. However, the dynamics shift significantly when it comes to project promotions. Increasingly, actors have voiced concerns that the large followings they command on platforms like Instagram often do not translate into tangible outcomes, such as higher box office numbers or increased viewership. This disconnect suggests that while likes, comments, and shares drive engagement, they do not necessarily equate to audience members purchasing tickets or actively supporting a project.

This observation prompts a reevaluation of the role these platforms play in an actor’s career. For instance, actors are frequently encouraged—or even expected—to embrace these digital channels under the premise that going viral or staying relevant is a prerequisite for professional success. Yet, the career trajectory of someone like Ranbir Kapoor offers a compelling counterpoint. Kapoor, widely regarded as one of India’s finest actors and a consistent box office draw, remains conspicuously absent from social platforms. Despite this, his brand value and public appeal remain undiminished. In fact, Kapoor’s face appears in a significant proportion of television commercials, highlighting his immense popularity and the financial opportunities that come with it.

Interestingly, Kapoor’s selective approach to public appearances and media interactions exemplifies a strategic form of engagement. Whether at trailer launches, film events, or rare interviews, he delivers just enough content—be it personal anecdotes or professional insights—to capture public and media attention. These moments often go viral organically, demonstrating that carefully curated visibility can rival, if not surpass, the constant buzz generated by an active online presence. Moreover, Kapoor’s lack of direct participation on social platforms insulates him from the fallout of misinterpretations or controversies, which often compel active users to issue clarifications or public statements, rarely to their benefit.

This approach starkly contrasts with that of actors who actively engage with social media. For those in the latter category, any controversy or misstep tends to trigger an expectation for acknowledgement or response—an obligation that can sometimes exacerbate the situation rather than resolve it. Kapoor, whether intentionally or by default, has debunked the myth that an online presence is indispensable for maintaining relevance or expanding reach. His career trajectory demonstrates that it is possible to harness the benefits of digital virality without direct participation, simply by understanding the pulse of public and media expectations and delivering accordingly.

This brings us back to the central argument: If digital platforms are to be used, it should be a personal choice, driven by a desire to share what one is comfortable with, rather than a perceived professional necessity. Actors, in particular, might benefit from embracing this philosophy rather than succumbing to the pressure of being active online purely for career advancement.

This perspective does not diminish the unparalleled power of these platforms in amplifying content across demographics and geographies. Indeed, they remain a crucial tool for ensuring that even the smallest piece of content can reach global audiences. However, for actors, using such platforms out of obligation rather than genuine intent may ultimately be counterproductive. Instead, embracing a more deliberate, authentic approach could prove to be far more effective in the long run.