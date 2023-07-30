ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Sanjay Bhansali To Flesh Out Alia Bhatt’s Character

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra will go on the floors next year. It will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Author: Subhash K Jha
30 Jul,2023 16:23:18
But before that here is the big change in the remake from the original Baiju Bawra from 1952.

The role of the heroine is being fleshed out .

According to a source in the know, “Meena Kumari in the original Baiju Bawra had a minor role as compared with the hero Bharat Bhushan. In Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra the heroine would have a lot more to do. After Gangubai Kathiawadi audiences have certain expectations from the Bhansali-Alia duo. The heroine’s character is being upgraded.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

