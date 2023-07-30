Sanjay Bhansali To Flesh Out Alia Bhatt’s Character

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra will go on the floors next year. It will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

But before that here is the big change in the remake from the original Baiju Bawra from 1952.

The role of the heroine is being fleshed out .

According to a source in the know, “Meena Kumari in the original Baiju Bawra had a minor role as compared with the hero Bharat Bhushan. In Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra the heroine would have a lot more to do. After Gangubai Kathiawadi audiences have certain expectations from the Bhansali-Alia duo. The heroine’s character is being upgraded.”