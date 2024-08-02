Strangely, Karan’s ‘Johar’ was missing from the Ambani wedding bling, but why?

Karan Johar’s absence from the Ambani wedding has sparked quite the buzz! Despite being a regular at Bollywood’s most glittering events, KJo was strangely missing from the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar and the main wedding celebration in July. So, what’s the story behind the missing maestro?

First, let’s rewind to March 2024, when the Ambani pre-wedding festivities were in full swing. While stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor dazzled the Gujarat skies, Karan Johar was nowhere to be seen. Reports suggest he was battling a viral fever, which, if true, makes sense for his absence.

Fast forward to the wedding, which took place in July at the Jio World Convention Centre. Although media sources claimed Johar was present, his social media post—featuring pixelated images of the bride and groom—left fans scratching their heads. His Instagram buzzed with curious fans asking, “Where’s Karan?”

Adding fuel to the fire, a Reddit thread from Bolly Blinds N Gossip noted that Karan Johar and other stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seemed to avoid the red carpet. It’s almost like they had a secret VIP pass that kept them out of the spotlight!

The event saw an impressive turnout of celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, and many others.

For the unversed, The Ambani wedding was a star-studded affair that extended beyond Bollywood, attracting a slew of Hollywood A-listers. Among the high-profile guests were Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena, David Beckham, and Adele.

So, was Karan Johar there or not? It appears the answer might be somewhere in between. While some stars shunned the red carpet, others, like Johar, might have just been playing it low-key. In the world of high-profile glam, the ‘possibility’ of ‘anything’ becomes intense! What do you think?