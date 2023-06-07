ADVERTISEMENT
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar has been one of the biggest blockbuster hits in Indian cinema off-late. As the movie comes up with the sequel, here's taking a detailed look into things and what's happening at its end. Let's read for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
07 Jun,2023 10:21:17
Anil Sharma’s Partition drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created history on release in 2001 on many counts. It not only proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all times, it even beat the far more hyped and sophisticated Lagaan which was released on the same day , 15 June 2001.

Now the Gadar producers Zee Studios are all set to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha two months ahead of its sequel which opens in December.

The original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has been completely re-mastered at a staggering cost of Rs 2 crores. Not only that , the newly enhanced viewing experience would offer audiences extra scenes that were not a part of the film when it originally opened.

Zee will release the refurbished version of Gadar in a selected number of theatres on Friday . The number of shows will increase as per the response to the film.

Anil Sharma’s Gadar is the epic saga of Tara Singh(Sunny Deol) a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Safeena(Safeena) and marries her. When she migrates with her parents to Pakistan during the Partition of India into two nations in 1947 , Tara follows Sakeena into Pakistan to get her back.

During one of my past conversations with Sunny Deol, the actor had said he had never worked in a film that had the emotional impact of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

22 years later it would be interesting to see how a new generation of audiences reacts to this fabulous fable of timeless love.

Zee Studios is very confident of its product.

“Gadar is film that never dated. With the enhanced sound and visuals it will not only attract the staunch audience of the film but also bring in a new audience,” says a Zee personnel who is not authorized to speak.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

