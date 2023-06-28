27 Years Of Shah Rukh-Sridevi’s Only Film Together

It is strange, or perhaps not so strange, that Aamir Khan never worked with the late and great Sridevi. He was planning to, though. Many years ago when I visited Aamir Khan he narrated a script he had written with Sridevi in mind.

Salman Khan worked twice with Sridevi, in Chand Ka Tukda and Chandramukhi, both miserable flops.

Shah Rukh Khan did just one film with the legendary actress , and that too in a guest appearance. The film was action director Ram Sethi’s first directorial Army a gender-reversed version of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay with Sridevi playing Gabbar Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan played her husband who gets killed by the villain Danny Denzongpa.

SRK took on the part only to be cast with the magical Sridevi.

But there was a problem: SRK looked slightly younger than Sridevi.

“No problem”, said SRK, “I will sport a moustache for the first time.”

That’s how Shah Rukh prepared himself to look like Sridevi’s screen spouse.