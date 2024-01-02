5 Must-See Films Of 2024

There are many big films lined up for 2024. But it’s not the size that matters. It is what is being done on that silver screen which gravitates me to these projects.

1. Kill(to be released in February-March): Karan Johar’s most violent film ever where the gore never becomes a bore.Kill introducing Filmistan’s newest and arguably the most accomplished action hero Lakshya Lalwani is set on a speeding train. Echoing the swift-paced action and countless head count of Korean action cinema ,director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat will chill your bones with this kill skill.

2. Chandu Champion(releasing on June 14): Apparently Kartik Aaryan has moved many stages ahead in his upward career climb to deliver a knock-out performance as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Director Kabir Khan earlier worked his magic on cricketer Kapil Dev’s lifeswipe in 83. Kartik, say insiders, has gone beyond.

3. Fighter(releasing on January 25): This January, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone come together , finally,for a film based on airforce pilots’ high-flying life . Director Siddharth Anand has already proved his skills at directing action with Hrithik in War. Would Deepika make a better stunt mate than Tiger Shroff? We will soon know.

4. The Rapist(releasing mid-2024): Aparna Sen’s hardhitting elucidation on the gangrape of a whitecollar woman(Konkona Sen Sharma) will leave you shattered. It is brutal and beautiful. Fiercely relevant to our times, and timeless for this reason only.The producers Applause Entertainment are looking at a release window that will do justice to this important chronicle of our times.

5. Heeramandi(Releasing early 2024): Sanjay Leela Bhansali, unarguably the most poetic visionary of contemporary cinema, and Netflix bring us a webseries that makes every other content on the OTT platform look dwarfed .Every one of the eight episodes of Heeramandi is a work of unfettered art. Cinematic history will remember 2024 as the year of Heeramandi.Period.