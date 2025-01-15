Aaman Devgan makes an interesting revelation about Ajay Devgn’s son Yug: find out more

It seems like Ajay Devgn’s son, Yug, has been displaying a knack for analysis and observation despite his young age. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, actor Aaman Devgan shared insights into Yug’s involvement during the making of Azaad, where he had a chance to visit the sets.

According to Aaman, Yug shares a special bond with Azaad, the horse featured in the film. On the first day of the shoot, Yug met the horse and was visibly excited. At just 14 years old, Yug’s demeanor has impressed those around him, with Aaman describing him as a wise and mature soul.

Yug’s analytical skills come to the forefront when he reviews trailers, not just for Azaad but also for his father’s films. Aaman revealed that Yug often watches the trailers and offers suggestions that are surprisingly insightful. He mentioned that there have been times when Yug’s pointers have made others stop and consider his perspective. His ability to notice details and provide feedback has been noted by many.

During the process of finalizing trailers, Yug’s observations have reportedly proven valuable. Aaman explained that Yug has even reviewed Ajay Devgn’s trailers and suggested changes that have been taken seriously by the team. His keen eye and ability to think critically about content suggest a deep understanding beyond his years.

Yug’s involvement in this aspect of filmmaking has become a point of interest, highlighting his growing connection to the industry and his potential for a future in it.

As of now, Aaman Devgan is all set to debut with Azaad alongside Rasha Thadani.