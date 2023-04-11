Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary Jain saint scientist Professor Dr Mahendra Kumar on Sunday, 9th April

On this occasion, Producer Mahaveer Jain shared, “Aamir Khan admires and follows Jain principles like Anekantavada (respect the different perspectives), Non-Violence & Aprigraha (the virtue of non-possessiveness, to use only what you need ).”

Some months ago actor Aamir Khan had met muni (ascetic) Mahendra Kumar and had a deep conversation along with producer Mahaveer Jain about Jain philosophy, spirituality and science. They discussed that harmony is urgently needed today to unite Science and Spirituality.

Muni Mahendra Kumar is often referred to as a human computer who demonstrated, Avadhana Vidya, the rare ancient science of MEMORY power and ORAL MATHEMATICAL calculations – at several universities and international conferences.

Renowned scientist Prof Stephen Hawkins’s Guru and mentor, Sir Roger Penrose, used to have a close discussion with the Jain saint Dr Mahendra Kumar. Aamir is one of Mahendra Kumar’s admirers.

In Aamir’s home every family member is free to practice any and every religion. His two wives so far have been Hindus. And their children have been brought up to believe in the one-ness of God.