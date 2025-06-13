Aamir Khan Learned Marathi at 44 After Struggling With His State Language & Mother Tongue

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan recently shared interesting things about his journey of learning Marathi in an interview given to Mashable India. In this conversation, he told how at the age of 44, he decided to learn Marathi and it became the turning point of his life.

Aamir said, “I could speak Hindi and English, but I did not know how to read my mother tongue Urdu and could not read and speak Marathi either. I could understand Marathi, but was hesitant to speak it. I felt that both these languages ​​are very important for me, one my mother tongue and the other the language of my state.”

With this thinking, Aamir decided to learn Marathi. During this time, Ira, Junaid, and Kiron also joined the class with him. Aamir laughingly said, “Ira left in a day, Junaid in four days, Kiron in a week, but I kept learning for four years.”

Aamir Khan’s Marathi guru Suhas Limaye played a special role in his learning journey. Aamir said that Suhas Sir introduced him not only to the language but also to the history, geography and culture of Marathi.

“He taught me how phrases are used in different countries. His teaching style was very interesting”.

It is worth noting that Aamir Khan started learning Marathi for his popular TV show Satyamev Jayate. During this time, Atul Kulkarni helped him and introduced him to Suhas Limaye.

In Sept 2020, when Suhas Limaye passed away, Aamir wrote an emotional note on social media. He wrote, “I am deeply saddenned to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr. Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of the best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and you desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spend together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be sorely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family”.

This dedication of Aamir Khan shows that age can never be a barrier to learning and a good teacher is remembered for a lifetime.

