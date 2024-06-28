Accolades ‘KILL’ has already received even before its release

India’s most violent film that takes up the challenge of being confined almost entirely in a train with mind-boggling action – KILL is all set for its big release worldwide on 5th July 2024.

However, the film has already witnessed a fantastic journey of its own so far, where it has received multiple accolades and been doing the rounds on an array of film festivals.

Here are some of the film festivals and other accolades that the film already enjoys-

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

KILL had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) under TIFF’s popular Midnight Madness category. That itself was a massive feat to achieve for the film as it became only India’s second film to be screened in that category.

Red Sea Film Festival

KILL continued its fantastic run by premiering at the Red Sea Film Festival at Jedah to yet another stupendous response

Fantastic Fest

The next stop for KILL was its premiere at the Fantastic Fest 2023, where critics, who are used to Indian action films mentioned how this was unlike anything they had seen before.

Tribeca Film Festival

The applause didn’t stop there as post their premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, which was met with immense love as the cast and crew of the film walked the red carpet.

Becoming the first Indian film to have 1000 screens in North America

This is probably one of the biggest feats, where even the biggest tentpole Indian films haven’t had a humongous release in North America but surpassing all of that, KILL is set to have a huge 1000 screen release in North America one day ahead of its Indian release.