After missing Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, brother Luv Sinha responds

Yesterday witnessed a big day for actor Sonakshi Sinha, as the actor finally tied the knot in a registered marriage ceremony with longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple’s wedding was in the news for the longest time now and despite of all the negative stories that assisted their big day, it is all over in that context, and Sinha and Iqbal are now a happily married couple.

However, one thing was surely a factor which was noticed by the fans and others as to how, Sinha’s brothers – Luv and Kush Sinha were missing from the wedding images and videos that followed.

This led to more speculation if there was an issue amid the Sinha family, mainly between the brothers and the sister.

And while people can keep speculating, Luv Sinha has gone on to respond to the same to Hindustani Times, where he said, please give it a day or two, where he will respond to the question then if feels he can. He thanked them for asking.

Luv Sinha has been very cryptic about the entire saga and hasn’t quite opened up on the same ever since it first hit the web.

Sinha and Iqbal got married in front of close friends and family on June 23, 2024. They first had a registered marriage and then hosted a grand reception which saw an array of celebrities coming in.