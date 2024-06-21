After their divorce, Sohail Khan & Seema Sajdeh reunite for son, Yohan’s birthday

One would remember how actor and filmmaker, Sohail Khan and now ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh went on to officially get divorced in 2022 after being married for over 24 years. Ever since then, the couple has continued to remain cordial and respectful of each other, where they are co-parenting their songs, Nirvaan and Yohan.

And it called for a special moment recently, when their younger son, Yohan was celebrating his birthday. Both his parents make sure to attend it as they reunite for the special occasion. Khan went on to share a video of the cake-cutting ceremony which took place after Yohan was done playing some football with his friends.

The video also showed Shah Rukh Khan’s son, AbRam and Amrita Arora’s son among the other friends at the party. Khan shared the video along with penning down an adorable note for his son but it was the moment of his reuniting with Seema Sajdeh that caught the eye of many. His caption read, “Happy belated birthday my Yoda,every year on your birthday’s football match we have too much fun, you’ll make me feel younger, but injure me too, it’s Sohail khan reporting with a limp from the set in hyd “-

Following the aforementioned match, a birthday party was also organised and then upon its completion when paparazzi came in to capture, Khan protected the kids as they were going to drop them to the car requesting the kids to make way and be careful.

For the uninitiated, Khan and Sajdeh welcomed Yohan through surrogacy in 2011. They separated several years later and the couple finalised their divorce in 2022.