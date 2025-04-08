Shefali Bagga Spotted With Sohail Khan Post-IPL Match at Wankhede

Television personality and presenter Shefali Bagga was seen exiting Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium after an intense IPL clash, catching the attention of fans and media alike. Accompanied by actor and producer Sohail Khan and a few companions, Shefali’s post-match appearance has sparked interest across social platforms.

A video shared by a popular paparazzi account captured the group leaving the stadium premises in a vehicle. While Shefali occupied the front seat, Sohail was seated in the back with other acquaintances. The gathering seemed to have enjoyed the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians before making their exit.

Shefali also shared glimpses from the cricket venue on her social media page. Her photo series included moments with Sohail Khan, Jay Bhanushali, and other individuals from the group. Adding a touch of fun, she teased followers with a caption asking them to guess which among them supported which team.

Having initially gained fame through her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shefali has maintained a steady presence in the entertainment industry. From television hosting to music videos, she has taken on various projects that keep her visible to the audience. Her most recent appearance in a romantic track alongside Digvijay Rathee has added to her growing list of on-screen ventures.

Shefali’s outings, whether related to work or social engagements, often become a talking point, reflecting her ability to remain connected with fans beyond television screens. Her recent stadium visit, especially in the company of industry names, further reinforces her standing in the media and entertainment space.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/spotted-shefali-bagga-and-sohail-khan-leave-wankhede-together-after-ipl-match/articleshow/120079755.cms