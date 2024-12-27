Salman Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Family And Friends [Watch]

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024, with a cozy and intimate celebration at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s home. The gathering was a blend of family warmth and Bollywood glamour, attended by his closest loved ones and a few celebrity friends.

Among the guests were Salman’s brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, both accompanied by their families. Arbaaz attended with his wife Sshura Khan, while Sohail was joined by his son Nirvaan Khan. Salman’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also made a cheerful appearance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Former romantic interest Sangeeta Bijlani was also spotted, greeting the paparazzi with her signature elegance. Actor Bobby Deol, who has often credited Salman for helping revive his career, joined the celebration, while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza brought their children, Riaan and Rahyl, making it a family-friendly affair.

View Instagram Post 1: Salman Khan Celebrates 59th Birthday With Family And Friends [Watch]

In a special birthday surprise for his fans, Salman’s team unveiled the first-look poster for his upcoming film Sikandar. The poster, featuring Salman in a sharp suit holding a spear, has already generated excitement online. The teaser for the film, which promises to be an action-packed thriller, was also released on his birthday. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set for an Eid 2025 release and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, among others.

Salman Khan has several exciting projects lined up in 2025. Besides Sikandar, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel Kick 2, and he recently made a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, the remake of Vijay’s Theri, which further thrilled his followers.

As the actor steps into another year, his unmatched popularity and upcoming film slate solidify his position as one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. The celebration at his sister’s home reflected Salman’s close family ties, showing that even with his global fame, he remains deeply connected to his roots. Here’s to another year of success and blockbuster films for the megastar!