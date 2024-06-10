Ashmit Patel opens up on the Sohail Khan-Sikander Kher brawl that strained his relationship with the latter

Actor Ashmit Patel has been rather selective with his projects lately but will always be remembered for his role in the 2004 surprise hit, Murder.

Recently though, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Patel opened up on the lesser known nightclub altercation that involved Sohail Khan and Sikander Kher.

Patel said how he found himself involved in the mix and unintentionally involved while trying to break their fight off. He mentioned how he tried to take Kher off from the fight but that backfired on him, and it seems like Kher holds a grudge against Patel, according to him.

The fight escalated and continued outside the club where tensions flared again after Khan came out. After he did come out, they punched each other and once again, he tried to stop him.

Patel’s actions led him to be at the receiving end of both Kher and Khan’s blows with the former asking Patel to stay out of it but in an aggravated manner.

Hence, furious by the hit, Patel mentioned he might have raised his hand in Kher.

The fight has left a strained relationship with Kher holding a grudge between them.

Patel was last seen in the web shows, Scammy Boys and Womaniya. He was also seen in one episode of Fuh Se Fantasy last year apart from the music video, Sukoon. He will next be seen in Aashiya Ananth Ashram.