Exclusive: Ashmit Patel to play lead in WatchO’s web show State Vs. Ahuja

Ashmit Patel, who appeared alongside Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller Murder, a Bollywood inspiration of Unfaithful, to play lead in WatchO’s web show State Vs. Ahuja

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 12:50:25
WatchO has been working on interesting content. The platform is churning out amazing stories and web shows which kept the audience glued to their content. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt about the app is working on an interesting series.

The series is named State Vs. Ahuja is produced by Crescendo Music and Films. Coming to the cast, we hear the talented actor Ashmit Patel will be seen playing the lead. The actor appeared alongside Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller Murder, a Bollywood inspiration of Unfaithful. The film was his first commercial success.

We also buzzed the actor and the producer but could not get through to them.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates on the telly and digital world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

