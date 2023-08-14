Exclusive: Ashmit Patel to play lead in WatchO’s web show State Vs. Ahuja

WatchO has been working on interesting content. The platform is churning out amazing stories and web shows which kept the audience glued to their content. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt about the app is working on an interesting series.

The series is named State Vs. Ahuja is produced by Crescendo Music and Films. Coming to the cast, we hear the talented actor Ashmit Patel will be seen playing the lead. The actor appeared alongside Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller Murder, a Bollywood inspiration of Unfaithful. The film was his first commercial success.

We also buzzed the actor and the producer but could not get through to them.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

